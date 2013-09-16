HBO orders Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta’s ‘The Leftovers’ to series

“Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof is ready to return to the small screen.

HBO and Warner Brothers TV announced on Monday (September 16) that the drama pilot “The Leftovers” has been given a 10-episode series order.

“The Leftovers” is based on the book by Tom Perrotta and was adapted by Perrotta and Lindelof, with Peter Berg directing.

The book/series focus on the aftermath of The Rapture, specifically the people who didn’t make the cut and were left behind. Of course, The Rapture didn’t go quite as planned, with Earth’s new residents played by Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston and Liv Tyler, with Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Carrie Coon, Emily Meade, Amanda Warren, Ann Dowd, Michael Gaston, Max Carver, Charlie Carver, Annie Q, Paterson Joseph and Brad Leland rounding out the supporting cast.

Produced by Adventure Corps in association with Warner Bros. Television, “The Leftovers” doesn’t have a timetable for its premiere.