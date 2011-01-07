HBO orders Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ to series

“Girls,” a comedy pilot from Indie It Girl Lena Dunham, has been sent to series by HBO.

The humorous look at 20-something women in New York City was created by Dunham, who also executive produces along with Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner.

Dunham, who also wrote and directed the pilot, burst onto the scene with “Tiny Furniture,” which has received three Independent Spirit Award nominations.

“Lena Dunham quickly established herself as an important young talent with her first feature film,” states HBO Entertainment President Sue Naegle. “We are thrilled to team up with her and fellow executive producers Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner for this exciting project.”

Production on “Girls” will begin this spring in New York City, with Dunham set to star along with Jemima Kirke (“Tiny Furniture”), Allison Williams (“American Dreams”), Adam Driver (“You Don”t Know Jack”) and Zosia Mamet (“Mad Men”).

