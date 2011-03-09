HBO picks up Harry Belafonte documentary ‘Sing Your Song’

“Sing Your Song,” a documentary film profiling singer/activist Harry Belafonte, has been picked up by HBO. The film played at this year’s Sundance and Berlin fests.
Directed by Susanne Rostock (“The Long Way Home”), “Sing Your Song” details the life of Belafonte as he battled segregation to crossover into mainstream music and acting. The film depicts Belafonte as a tireless activist in the civil rights movement, who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and later participated in the struggle against South African apartheid.
HBO seems a good match for the film. In a press release, producer Michael Cohl says, “HBO is the best home I know of for documentaries in this country. They have a long track record of presenting great non-fiction programming.”
As one of the first performers to popularize Calypso music, Belafonte the singer is best known for his evergreen “The Banana Boat Song” (you know it, even if you don’t know you know it).
As an actor, Belafonte starred alongside Dorothy Dandridge in 1954’s “Carmen Jones,” and more recently, in politically charged films such as “White Man’s Burden” and Robert Altman’s “Kansas City.”
“Sing Your Song” will debut on HBO this fall.
This is great news! I think HBO will be able to spread his story wide and far. Most people only know Harry for his singing and acting, but his 50 years of activism on behalf of humanitarian and civil rights is what inspires me.
Democracy Now! aired a fascinating interview today with Harry Belafonte, who was one of the supporters of the Freedom Rides. He talked about his own experience of being discriminated against as a performer (not just in the South), as well as his relationship with Dr. Martin Luther King and the Kennedys. I think the interview gives some intimate historical background that dovetails nicely with the material in this film. Hereâ€™s a link: [www.democracynow.org]