HBO renews ‘The Ricky Gervais Show’ for a third season

HBO has renewed “The Ricky Gervais Show,” extending the animated podcast for a third season.

The news of the third season pickup broke on Friday, April 8, hours before the premiere of the second season’s penultimate episode in its regular 9 p.m. home.

“The Ricky Gervais Show” is an animated rendering of the wildly popular podcast featuring Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington. To date, installments of the podcast have been downloaded more than 300 million times.Â

The comedy comes to HBO via Media Rights Capital, in association with Wildbrain Entertainment.