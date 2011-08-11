HBO renews ‘True Blood’ for Season 5

Cementing a place as the week’s least shocking television development: HBO has renewed “True Blood” for a fifth season.
Well duh.
The 12-episode fifth season of “True Blood” will begin production in Los Angeles later this year and will premiere on HBO in the summer of 2012.
“I am thrilled that ‘True Blood’ continues to enjoy a phenomenal reception from both subscribers and critics,” states HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo. “Alan Ball and his gifted team have devised the greatest thrill ride on TV.”
With “True Blood” retaining its position as HBO’s most popular original program, the renewal was hardly a surprise and its inevitability only increased when Alan Ball recently closed a deal to return for another season.
“I remain amazed and delighted by the enthusiasm of our viewers,” states Ball. “I can’t imagine having more fun than this.”
Based on the Sookie Stackhouse novel series by Charlaine Harris, “True Blood” features a vast ensemble led by Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard and more actors than could adequately be listed in this space.Â
The series was nominated for four Emmys last month. The fourth “True Blood” Â season, which premiered in June, passed its half-way point last week and will reach its conclusion on September 11.
Clearly I haven’t been paying attention, but the big surprise for me here was that it wasn’t renewed already (considering it’s HBO’s biggest show, and the recent HBO trend of renewing very early in the season i.e. 1-3 episodes in).
Loretta – It seems not to require the same extended lead-time as something like “Treme” might for writing or “Game of Thrones” might for production. This is one of those instances when everybody knew it was being renewed, so there was no real haste to do the renewing…
-Daniel
Greatest thrill ride on TV? That is the biggest joke I have ever heard. The first season was awesome but since then its been getting shittier and shittier. Now I cant even watch it. Fucking witches, wear-panthers, people shifting. You cant even compare the depth of writing of this shit show to Boardwalk or Game of Thrones. The fact they are on the same network repulses me.
Hey Ms Bob it’s a great show, I recommend you watch season 2 – Present. Yes your right that its not better then Boardwalk or Game Of Thrones but viewship is over 5.6 Million each week but forget the viewership, That’s not why is a great show. The story is good.
its guilty pleasure trash tv. Its supposed to be rashy and silly. Thats what makes it such a delight to watch. Plus they’re based on books so blame charlaine harris if you don’t like the direction its taken.
I agree that the first season was the best and the 2nd and 3rd sucked but this season is really good. You should check it out…
First and second season were slow and just not that good, guys.