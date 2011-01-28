HBO sends Aaron Sorkin drama to pilot

01.29.11 8 years ago
HBO has formally ordered a pilot for a new TV-based drama from Aaron Sorkin.
According to Deadline.com, the untitled drama will also be executive produced by Scott Rudin and will shoot later this year.
Although specifics about the project aren’t known, it’s expected that the show will be set behind-the-scenes of a cable news program. In preparation, Sorkin has been spending time with a variety of MSNBC, Fox News and CNN personalities, including Keith Olbermann, who was rumored (incorrectly) to have some involvement with the show.
This would be Sorkin’s third different backstage TV drama, following “Sports Night” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” but his first time taking the trick to cable.
Sorkin is a prohibitive favorite to win his first Oscar next month for his screenplay for “The Social Network.”

