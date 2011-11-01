HBO sets December sneak, January premiere for ‘Luck’

#HBO
11.01.11 7 years ago 9 Comments
After a long stretch of nebulous premiere periods, HBO’s star-studded new drama “Luck” finally has a formal launch date.
 
HBO announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) that “Luck” will have a special sneak preview of its first episode on Sunday, December 11 following the season finale of “Boardwalk Empire.” 
 
“Luck” will then have its official premiere on Sunday, January 29 and will continue with the remainder of its nine-episode first season on subsequent Sundays.
 
Set against the backdrop of the world of horse racing, “Luck” was written by David Milch (“Deadwood”), who is serving as executive producer along with pilot director Michael Mann (“Heat”).
 
“Luck” will make Dustin Hoffman’s regular TV series debut and features a star-studded supporting cast including Nick Nolte, Dennis Farina, John Ortiz, Richard Kind, Kevin Dunn and more.

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSHBOLUCKPremiere Date

