HBO sets December sneak, January premiere for ‘Luck’

After a long stretch of nebulous premiere periods, HBO’s star-studded new drama “Luck” finally has a formal launch date.
HBO announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) that “Luck” will have a special sneak preview of its first episode on Sunday, December 11 following the season finale of “Boardwalk Empire.”
“Luck” will then have its official premiere on Sunday, January 29 and will continue with the remainder of its nine-episode first season on subsequent Sundays.
Set against the backdrop of the world of horse racing, “Luck” was written by David Milch (“Deadwood”), who is serving as executive producer along with pilot director Michael Mann (“Heat”).
“Luck” will make Dustin Hoffman’s regular TV series debut and features a star-studded supporting cast including Nick Nolte, Dennis Farina, John Ortiz, Richard Kind, Kevin Dunn and more.
Shit, only 9 episodes? Seasons are getting shorter and shorter, I don’t like it.
Yeah…9 is a strange number of episodes.
Dan, have you received screeners of any episodes yet?
Sareeta – No screeners yet, though some critics seem to have already gotten their hands on the pilot… I have not. Boo…
-Daniel
They started off with a more normal order of ten episodes, but then Milch fell behind on the scripts (as is tradition), so they had to give up an episode.
So what exactly is the perceived benefit here? They’ve been promoting it before their Sunday shows for a while now so I doubt anyone will be surprised by its existence. I’m excited to see the pilot, but having to wait almost two months is a drag.
My comment got deleted. I hope this doesn’t show as a double post.
Anyway, my guess is they’re hoping the Boardwalk Empire fans will watch the sneak peak and like it so much they’ll continue their subscription.
I like the trend for networks to make the 1st episode available, even to non-subscribers. I hope this is also made available On Demand.
Yeah, that makes sense. I also realized that if this is during a free preview weekend they could convince those people to subscribe as well
I am SO excited for this show… May it be as successful as it looks.
I bet that weekend will be a free preview weekend to get as many eyeballs to watch it and hopefully reel in some new subscribers.