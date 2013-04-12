HBO sets ‘Newsroom’ return for July

Finally a summer 2013 cable premiere that isn’t happening in May or June.

HBO announced on Friday (April 12) that Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom” will premiere its second season on Sunday, July 14 at 10 p.m.

That moves “Newsroom” at least somewhat away from the onslaught of early-summer cable premieres that includes “True Blood,” “Copper,” “The Killing,” “Devious Maids,” “Magic City,” “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan” and around a dozen dramas on USA and TNT. It will still air against many of those shows, but at least it won’t have a conflicting premiere.

Of the premiere, HBO teases, “the staff of ‘News Night’ chases a mysterious tip, which leads to a story that ultimately spins out of control.”

Created by Aaron Sorkin, “The Newroom” continues to star Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, Sam Waterston, John Gallagher, Jr., Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Olivia Munn and Dev Patel. It was nominated for multiple Golden Globes including Best Drama Series.