HBO sets ‘Newsroom’ return for July

Finally a summer 2013 cable premiere that isn’t happening in May or June.
HBO announced on Friday (April 12) that Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom” will premiere its second season on Sunday, July 14 at 10 p.m.
That moves “Newsroom” at least somewhat away from the onslaught of early-summer cable premieres that includes “True Blood,” “Copper,” “The Killing,” “Devious Maids,” “Magic City,” “Dexter,” “Ray Donovan” and around a dozen dramas on USA and TNT. It will still air against many of those shows, but at least it won’t have a conflicting premiere.
Of the premiere, HBO teases, “the staff of ‘News Night’ chases a mysterious tip, which leads to a story that ultimately spins out of control.”
Created by Aaron Sorkin, “The Newroom” continues to star Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, Sam Waterston, John Gallagher, Jr., Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Olivia Munn and Dev Patel. It was nominated for multiple Golden Globes including Best Drama Series.
Not trying to be nitpicky but, “Suits” and “Covert Affairs” also premiere in July.
Now, all I need to know are the premiere dates of BrBa, Wilfred, Strikeback, The Bridge, Low Winter Sun. I’ve up to 25 shows to watch during the summer. There’s no off season any more.
Probably one or two of the TNT things also premiere in July?
But yes. There’s way too much stuff in the summer. It’s quite awful. I’m sure it’s quite nice as well. But it’s also quite awful.
-Daniel
TNT initially announced a July premiere for Franklin & Bash but later changed it to June. Almost 95% of the shows seem to be premiering in June this year.
Do you think this is because the press people will get busy with Comic Con and TCA in July?
Balaji – Trust me, nobody cares about critics/reporters. I think it’s just simple math: If you premiere your cable show in late-May or early-June, you can get 13 episodes in before the network stuff starts returning in September…
-Daniel