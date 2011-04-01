HBO sets premiere dates for ‘True Blood,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ & ‘Entourage’

HBO has set summer premiere dates for “True Blood,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the final season of “Entourage.”

“True Blood” will begin its 12-episode fourth season on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. The new season will introduce witches, which series creator Alan Ball discussed briefly with HitFix’s Dan Fienberg last month.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for a 10-episode eighth season on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. Much of the new season was filmed in New York.

And “Entourage” will return for an 8-episode final season on Sunday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m.