HBO sets premiere dates for ‘True Blood,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ & ‘Entourage’

HBO has set summer premiere dates for “True Blood,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the final season of “Entourage.”
“True Blood” will begin its 12-episode fourth season on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. The new season will introduce witches, which series creator Alan Ball discussed briefly with HitFix’s Dan Fienberg last month.
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” will return for a 10-episode eighth season on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. Much of the new season was filmed in New York.
And “Entourage” will return for an 8-episode final season on Sunday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m.
Entourage, like Rescue Me and Weeds, are shows that I have been watching from the get-go and now find myself just watching to see how the show ends. I’m pretty sure the show couldn’t get any lower than last season when I think most of the audience was openly rooting for Eminem to kick Vinnie Chase’s ass, so I’m curious how this show reaches a conclusion.
Disagree about Weeds… think it is still really good, even though its story lines are pretty crazy. Entourage, definitely is not near as good.
I seemed to have missed the Eminem episode – do you remember which episode it was?
the last one
All of them will end the same day, so Boardwalk Empire and Bored to Death will begin on September 18th. I wonder what will be the 10:30 pm series, there are two for one place: Hung and How To Make It In America. I hope the latter.
I thought How To Make It In America was renewed. Is it ever coming back? Would’ve made sense to pair it with the last episodes of Entourage.
I guess maybe I should watch the last season of True Blood then. I was turned off by all the negative things I’d read about the last season.