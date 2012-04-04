HBO sets ‘True Blood,’ ‘Newsroom’ premiere dates

HBO has announced or confirmed the premiere dates for its summer big guns, Aaron Sorkin’s new drama “The Newsroom” and the fifth season of “True Blood.”
“True Blood” will kick off its fifth season on Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. This will be the third straight June premiere for the vampire drama, which continues to star Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard (among many others).
HBO unveiled the first official teaser for the new “True Blood” season over the weekend, but only announced a June premiere.
The first trailer for “The Newsroom” also premiered over the weekend and included its Sunday, June 24 premiere date, with its 10 p.m. time slot after “True Blood.”
“The Newsroom” stars Jeff Daniels as a cable news anchor fighting for his professional life. The ensemble also includes Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher, Jr., Alison Pill, Thomas Sadoski, Dev Patel, Olivia Munn, Sam Waterston and, as a special guest star, Jane Fonda.
The reason for the two-week separation between the drama premieres is simple: “True Blood” has a 12-episode order, while “The Newsroom” is only set for 10 episodes in its first season.
Treme?
Mike – Fall.
-Daniel
:(
So I guess Enlightened is only coming back on 2013?
Greg – This wasn’t HBO announcing premieres for the rest of the year. It’s just two summer premiere dates. Like “Treme,” “Enlightened” will probably be back in the fall.
-Daniel
Treme is likely to be paired up with Boardwalk Empire.
True Blood is awful, but I’m looking forward to The Newsroom. Hopefully the good lead-in will help produce better numbers than Luck got.
True Blood has had two good seasons and two bad seasons (in that order), and it could easily get better again.
To each their own, but if you ask me, it hasn’t had any good seasons, just increasingly awful ones.
Is it The Newsroom or just Newsroom? I feel like the latter is stronger…is The Newsroom official?
It’s The Newsroom.