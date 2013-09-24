HBO snags ‘Newsroom’ star’s ‘Doll & Em’

While negotiations are still ongoing for a third season of “Newsroom,” HBO will definitely continue to be in business with series star Emily Mortimer.

It was announced on Tuesday (September 24) that HBO has acquired broadcast rights to “Doll & Em,” a scripted comedy that Mortimer produced, stars in and co-wrote. The six-episode half-hour series comes from Mortimer and husband Alessandro Nivola’s King Bee Productions banner.

“Doll & Em” features Mortimer and Dolly Wells (“The Mighty Boosh”) as fictionalized versions of themselves. The comedy focuses on a British Hollywood star who hires her childhood friend as her personal assistant during a movie shoot in Los Angeles.

Mortimer and Wells wrote the scripts with director Azazel Jacobs (“Terri”) for Sky Living, part of British Sky Broadcasting.

“All of us are very proud to have found the perfect home for ‘Doll & Em’ at HBO,” Nivola blurbs. “They have been incredibly supportive and share our enthusiasm for the series. This is our first production under King Bee and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin unrolling the exciting projects we have in the pipeline.”

Mortimer recently finished her second season playing MacKenzie McHale on “Newsroom.” Although star Jeff Daniels tweeted that the third season renewal is official, HBO continues to maintain that nothing is finalized.