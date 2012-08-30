HBO to air Rolling Stones documentary ‘Crossfire Hurricane’

HBO will debut “Crossfire Hurricane,” a new documentary about The Rolling Stones from director Brett Morgen, on November 15, the pay cable channel announced today.

The film, taking its title from a lyric in “Jumping Jack Flash,” will chronicle the band’s entire career. As the press release puts it, “It”s all here in panoramic candour, from the Marquee Club to Hyde Park, from Altamont to ‘Exile,’ from club gigs to stadium extravaganzas.”

The film combines extensive historical footage, much of it widely unseen, with contemporary commentaries by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and former Stones Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor. It will feature a lot of live performance footage.



Morgen, who directed “The Kid Stays in the Picture” as well as the ESPN “30 for 30” documentary “June 17, 1994,” among many other films, said of the film, “‘Crossfire Hurricane’ invites the audience to experience firsthand the Stones’ nearly mythical journey from outsiders to rock and roll royalty. This is not an academic history lesson. ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ allows the viewer to experience the Stones’ journey from a unique vantage point. It’s an aural and visual roller coaster ride.”