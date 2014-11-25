HBO to air the 1st authorized Kurt Cobain documentary, produced by his daughter

“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” has been in the works since 2007 and will feature never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork and photography. Brett Morgen will direct the project with Cobain”s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, serving as executive producer.

“State of Affairs” drops 28% in Week 2

About 6.3 million watched the 2nd episode of Katherine Heigl”s new drama.

Andy Cohen hangs with “Honey Moo Moo,” “Real HousePlants,” “Cluck Dynasty” on “Sesame Street”

Watch the Bravo star explain the word “popular” to Elmo.

Viola Davis to produce ABC legal drama pilot “Conviction”

The “How to Get Away with Murder” star is going back into the legal world with “Conviction,” a potential drama inspired by the life of Kym Worthy, the chief prosecutor of Wayne County, MI. Known as the toughest woman in Detroit, Worthy successfully prosecuted former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick for corruption.

Tom Bergeron cracks an Erin Andrews stalking joke on “Dancing”

Bergeron joked about Andrews potentially stalking Will Smith, forgetting that she was once a victim of a stalker/peeping Tom.

“Manhattan Love Story”s” unaired episodes will join “Selfie” on Hulu

Both canceled ABC sitcoms will have a new home on Hulu.

USA”s “Evil Men” adds Parminder Nagra and Jessalyn Gilsig

They”ll co-star in the supernatural drama about a family man who is commanded to kill “evil men.”

Chloe Bridges goes from “Pretty Little Liars” to “Faking It”

She”ll play a socialite on the MTV teen comedy.

“Sherlock” releases an image of Benedict Cumberbatch with a top hat

Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are dressed in formal wear for their one-off special.

“Orphan Black” books Ksenia Solo and James Frain

They”re among five newbies joining the BBC America series for Season 3.

Suze Orman exits CNBC for a new “Money Wars” TV show

“Suze Orman”s Money Wars” is expected to air in syndication.

“Good Luck Charlie”s” Bridgit Mendler joins NBC”s “Undateable”

She”ll play a waitress when the Bill Lawrence sitcom returns for its 2nd season next summer.

WGN teases “Salem” season 2

Watch the chilling teaser trailer for the 2nd season, which begins in April.