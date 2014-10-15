HBO to offer an online streaming service for non-cable subscribers starting next year

#HBO
10.15.14 4 years ago

“That is a large and growing opportunity that should no longer be left  untapped,” says HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler. “It is time to remove all barriers to those who want HBO. So, in 2015, we will launch a stand-alone, over-the-top, HBO service in the United States. We will work with our current partners. And, we will explore models with new partners. All in, there are 80 million homes that do not have HBO and we will use all means at our disposal to go after them.”

