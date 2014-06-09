HBO’s New ‘Leftovers’ Trailer Gets A Paul Simon Assist

#HBO #The Leftovers
and 06.09.14 4 years ago

(CBR) HBO has debuted the second full-length trailer for “The Leftovers,” the upcoming drama from “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof and author Tom Perrotta, based on Perrotta”s novel.

Set three years after the abrupt, unexplained disappearance of 2 percent of the world”s population, “The Leftovers” focuses on one town as those left behind struggle with anger, confusion and grief.

Starring Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler and Ann Dowd, the series premieres June 29.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#The Leftovers
TAGSAmy BrennemanDAMON LINDELOFHBOJUSTIN THEROUXLIV TYLERTHE LEFTOVERSThe Leftovers trailer

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP