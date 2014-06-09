HBO’s New ‘Leftovers’ Trailer Gets A Paul Simon Assist

(CBR) HBO has debuted the second full-length trailer for “The Leftovers,” the upcoming drama from “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof and author Tom Perrotta, based on Perrotta”s novel.

Set three years after the abrupt, unexplained disappearance of 2 percent of the world”s population, “The Leftovers” focuses on one town as those left behind struggle with anger, confusion and grief.

Starring Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler and Ann Dowd, the series premieres June 29.