HBO’s older shows are coming to Amazon Prime

04.23.14 4 years ago

HBO”s older shows are coming to Amazon Prime
“The Sopranos” and “The Wire” will be available for streaming, but current shows like “Girls” and “Game of Thrones” won”t be available until three years after they air. PLUS: This deal will keep HBO relevant in the post-cable era.

MTV”s VMAs are going back to L.A.
This year”s awards show will be broadcast from The Forum.

Carlton Cuse: I wouldn”t be surprised if ABC rebooted “Lost”
“I think it's likely that at some point, ABC will want to reboot ‘Lost' because it's a valuable franchise,” the former “Lost” boss tells EW. Cuse, though, doesn”t expect to return if there is a reboot.

GQ has Julia Louis-Dreyfus have sex with a clown
Check out the “Veep” star “clowning around.”

Rob Lowe to return for Nat Geo”s “The “90s: The Last Great Decade?”
Lowe will narrate the follow-up to “The “80s: The Decade That Made Us.”

Jimmy Fallon makes John Oliver relive his weepy final “Daily Show”
“Why were you that emotional?” asked Fallon. PLUS: Oliver is disappointed in the quality of “Last Show Tonight” poster graffiti.

Fox delays “Masterchef” premiere so it can pair “Bones” with “24”
Season 5 will kick off on May 26.

