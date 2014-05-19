HBO’s ‘True Blood’ Season seven trailer promises Sookie, fangs, and talk of love

It was early September of last year when HBO announced that the upcoming seventh season of “True Blood” would be the final one. We could, at this moment, insert various undead and vampire-like jokes into that sentiment, but there are enough bloodsuckers in HBO's new trailer for that seventh season that it would be overkill.

The “True Blood” trailer features some hints about what is sure to be an exceptionally difficult year for Sookie Stackhouse and Bon Temps. In the minute and a half look we into the season, our heroine does seem to feel as though she's had better days. Sookie is in fact quite clear in stating, “People blame me for what's happened to this town.” It will be interesting to see what point in the season that comes at – is this even more trouble for the town or just the trouble that's occurred to this point. But, whichever it might be, that isn't an easy burden to bear.

There are also deep statements in the trailer offering protection and some questioning love. Throw in some blood, a mass grave, fangs, stakes, and the promise that, “They're coming for every goddamn human in this town,” and you get a pretty good idea of what you can look forward to come the end of June.

Check it out below and let us know – are you happy with where the series has taken us? Is there an ending you would find satisfying?

Season seven of “True Blood” starts June 22nd at 9pm on HBO.