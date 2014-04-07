Hear the LA Philharmonic Play On as a 5.1 Earthquake Hits

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, the LA Philharmonic was playing Maurice Ravel's “Daphnis and Chloe” (of course) at the magnificent Walt Disney Concert Hall recently when a 5.1 earthquake rattled the entire vicinity. Apparently the building, Frank Gehry's lush acoustic wonderdome, shook for an entire minute. The audience freaked. Some ran for the exit. Some made strange noises. But the orchestra played right on without losing a moment of Daphnis' lilting loveliness. In fact, it's as if the violin is cooing to the audience, “Ugh, you people. Stop.”

And if you want to know why LA has earthquakes, please consult this helpful episode of The Snap.