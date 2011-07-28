‘Hell on Wheels’ rolls onto AMC in November

AMC has set a November premiere date for its new original drama “Hell on Wheels.”
The cable network announced on Thursday (July 28) that the 10-episode run of “Hell on Wheels” will roll out starting on on Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m.
“Hell on Wheels” stars Anson Mount as a Confederate soldier who joins the construction crew on the Union Pacific Railroad at the end of the Civil War. But he has more than just Manifest Destiny on his mind, seeking revenge for wartime misdeeds.
In a statement, AMC SVP Joel Stillerman says, “Since ‘Broken Trail,’ AMC has looked for the next expression of an original Western series. ‘Hell on Wheels’ is an incredibly powerful story that captures the intensity and inspiration of the American West at a time when nothing less than the future of the nation was at stake. The characters and the story that Joe and Tony Gayton, Jeremy Gold, and John Shiban have created; and that our terrific cast and crew have realized is compelling, epic, and a truly original take on a classic American genre of storytelling.”
In addition to Mount, the “Hell on Wheels” cast includes Common, Dominique McElligott, Colm Meaney, Ben Esler, Philip Burke and Eddie Spears. The pilot was written by Joe and Tony Gayton and directed by David von Ancken.
Dan, do you know why AMC went for a 10 episode pick-up?
They always go for 13, except The Walking Dead which was a straight to series pick-up that they wanted to premiere on Halloween.
Ricardo – This is also a slightly different financing model, which might be part of the reason? But no, I don’t have an official answer…
-Daniel
Will the (I’m supposing here) titular train be played by the same train who was a regular on The Wire?
Respected critic Todd VanDerWerff watched the pilot and gave it a grade between C and C+. Eh… Could this possibly be the fourth mediocre drama in a row to premiere on AMC?
HBO Mouthpiece – That’s not *exactly* what Todd said. He was more positive than that. Respected Critic [sic] Daniel Fienberg didn’t like the pilot at all. But “The Killing” didn’t start off mediocre. And “Rubicon” wasn’t mediocre until the end. And does that mean you’re including “Breaking Bad” as mediocre?
-Daniel
HA. I *really* don’t think of “Walking Dead” as being AMC. It’s like its own creature. Regardless, we’ve only seen the pilot. When I’d only seen the “Walking Dead” pilot, I thought it was pretty terrific. Who knows what will happen when I’ve seen Ep. 2 of “Hell on Wheels.” It could be WAY better (“Rubicon” improved admirably in Ep. 2 and Ep. 3) or… well… worse.
-Daniel
Rubicon most certainly had a mediocre pilot; a few scenes were so unbelievably clunky that I was bewildered they had made it out of the writers` room. And even though it supposedly improved around episode 4 (I found it boring the whole way through and quit at episode 8), at no point was it good enough to be considered a worthy successor to Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
In about three years` time, AMC is going to be in dire straits when they find themselves without a single great original series on their roster.
It`s also worth mentioning that Mad Men`s pilot was created for HBO, and Breaking Bad`s for FX; both networks simply opted not to pick them up. The creators truly had nowhere else to go but AMC, and thus these two successes are simply big flukes. Notice how poor their subsequent shows – shows which presumably were made with DRAMA POWERHOUSE AMC a viable candidate – were in comparison.
HBO Mouthpiece – Matt Weiner wrote the “Mad Men” pilot on spec. HBO turned it down, but it wasn’t developed within HBO’s pipeline and the pilot was ordered, produced and shot at AMC. Similarly, your claim about “Breaking Bad”/FX isn’t really right.
But yes, things have been downhill since those two shows. As they would almost have to.
-Daniel
“I *really* don’t think of “Walking Dead” as being AMC.”
Kind of a strange comment, since TWD is the actual property of AMC Studios, while Mad Men and Breaking Bad are respectively owned by Lionsgate and Sony. The AMC logo doesn`t even appear anywhere on my three Breaking Bad DVD sets, or on my fourth-season Mad Men set (it does in the first three seasons, but Lionsgate got new management or something, and they opted to remove it).
Douglas – It’s a question of branding, not ownership, that’s steering my perception/memory here…
-Daniel
Noticed that Christmas Day and New Year’s both fall on Sundays this year, in the middle of the run of Walking Dead/ Hell on Wheels. Do you think AMC will show them uninterrupted through early January or will they take a 2-week break for the holidays, then continue with the last few episodes?
Wow, I did not see this before I posted… embarrassing!
Kind of an odd date to start. Does that mean they’re going to air new episodes on Christmas and New Years or have a two week gap between episodes 7 and 8? Both seem pretty risky for a brand new series.
What did you not like about the pilot? I generally like anything that takes place during this time period so I was really excited about this show. I must say I’m probably the only person in the world who wasn’t particularly interested in Deadwood and it took me several episodes (and repeat watchings) to actually get into the show.