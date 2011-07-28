‘Hell on Wheels’ rolls onto AMC in November

#AMC
07.28.11 7 years ago 15 Comments
AMC has set a November premiere date for its new original drama “Hell on Wheels.”
The cable network announced on Thursday (July 28) that the 10-episode run of “Hell on Wheels” will roll out starting on on Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. 
“Hell on Wheels” stars Anson Mount as a Confederate soldier who joins the construction crew on the Union Pacific Railroad at the end of the Civil War. But he has more than just Manifest Destiny on his mind, seeking revenge for wartime misdeeds. 
In a statement, AMC SVP Joel Stillerman says, “Since ‘Broken Trail,’ AMC has looked for the next expression of an original Western series. ‘Hell on Wheels’ is an incredibly powerful story that captures the intensity and inspiration of the American West at a time when nothing less than the future of the nation was at stake. The characters and the story that Joe and Tony Gayton, Jeremy Gold, and John Shiban have created; and that our terrific cast and crew have realized is compelling, epic, and a truly original take on a classic American genre of storytelling.”
In addition to Mount, the “Hell on Wheels” cast includes Common, Dominique McElligott, Colm Meaney, Ben Esler, Philip Burke and Eddie Spears. The pilot was written by Joe and Tony Gayton and directed by David von Ancken.

