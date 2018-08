Where were you when you heard the news? Hello Kitty is not a cat. At least, according to the people who created her.

But why now? After so many years, why drop this perplexing bit of information out of the blue? Maybe they thought her 40th anniversary was a good time to pull back the curtain. Or maybe she's just having mid-life crisis. Either way, Jimmy Kimmel asked a “rep” for Sanrio to clarify their statement.