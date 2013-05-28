Henry Cavill may be moving from ‘Man of Steel’ to ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E’

From “Man of Steel” to “Man From U.N.C.L.E.”?

It’s looking that way, as Variety reports that Henry Cavill has entered talks to star in the forthcoming TV-to-movie adaptation as a replacement for the recently-departed Tom Cruise (who we should note is a full two decades older than Cavill). If a deal is signed, Cavill will play the role of Napoleon Solo, one of two secret agents working for the titular spy organization that was the basis of the popular 1960s TV series.

As Variety notes, Cavill originally met for the role of Illya Kuryakin, the other male lead that was ultimately offered to “Lone Ranger” star Armie Hammer, who has remained onboard following Cruise’s exit from the project just last week.

“The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” was originally to be directed by Steven Soderbergh with George Clooney starring, but both later dropped out. Guy Ritchie is now set at the helm, while Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (“Anna Karenina,” “A Royal Wedding”) signed on to co-star earlier this month as a brand-new character. Production is slated to begin in the fall.



