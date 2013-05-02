Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’ is faster than a speeding bullet in new poster

Superman is in a hurry.

Henry Cavill soars over Metropolis at lightning speed in a brand-new poster for “Man of Steel,” the forthcoming Zack Snyder reboot that’s slated for release on June 14. Flying faster than a speeding bullet, of course, is one of the things Supes does best. That, and punching bad guys, which he’s actually doing again in case you hadn’t heard.

After checking out the one-sheet below, you can watch the film’s latest trailer here.

