Get a brand-new look at ‘Man of Steel”s Henry Cavill as Superman

Are you ready for Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel”? Because Henry Cavill certainly is.
Cinema’s newest Superman looks ready to take care of business on the cover of Empire magazine’s latest issue, adopting the same barrel-chested sideways power pose embodied by screen Supermans past, from George Reeves to Brandon Routh.
Check out the full image below.
“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013 in conventional, 3D and IMAX theaters. You can watch the latest trailer here.
Henry Cavills has some pretty big boots to fill but he sure looks like Superman to me. I can’t wait to see this movie.
Actual conversation between myself and my girlfriend, who doesn’t like many comic book movies, after Cavill was cast back about 15 years ago (it feels like):
ME: Who’s Henry Cavill?
HER: He’s a hot guy on The Tudors. Why?
ME: He’s the new Superman for Zach Snyder’s movie.
HER: I’m in!
I guess she’ll be seeing it.
While anything is better than the Queer Eye for the Superman uniform from Superman returns – low-rise briefs, go-go boots, and tiny emblem… REALLY, Bryan Singer??? – I’m not quite sold on this look, either.
I do like the dark blue. Reeves’ blue was too light. I like the dark blue from Lois & Clark and Superman: TAS. I don’t mind that they lost the briefs.
But the yellow… it’s too muted. It’s like a bronze, almost. It should stand out a bit more. And not having a belt to break up the top-half and the bottom-half of the suit is a mistake.
But I agree with Mulderism… Cavill looks like Superman. And we know he’s a better actor than Metrosexualsuperman.
So here’s hoping it’s all good. If it’s not, DC and Justice League are completely screwed.
Really?
What I wrote, which was a fairly benign, if a bit sarcastic, and normal response to what I see garners this remark?
AKDA… you have some serious issues. Please… seek help. Before it’s too late (if it already isn’t).
To quote the great Brian Fantana, “You have mental problems, man.”
The suit is the least of my concerns. I just hope they got the script right which was ‘Superman Returns’ biggest issue.
right on man! my thoughts exactly
I’m a traditionalist when it comes to Superman’s costume. It should be bold and bright – he’s the hero of the daytime, as opposed to Batman’s creature of the night, dressed dark. Here, he looks like the “evil Superman” from the dreadful movie where he’s drunk in a bar (III or IV, I don’t remember which). It needs the yellow belt and red trunks (not maroon). And scales, WTF? Also: no forehead curl, another trademark.
I saw this costume up close at Comic Con last summer. It’s not just big boots he’s got to fill, it’s also a huge codpiece.
traditionalist or not, super bright colors isnt the way to go in these days bro….c,mon now. it would be corny as hell to see a superman like reeve’s superman now a days. its not in the demographic
I hear your comment and see where you’re coming from.
I consider myself an old school Superman traditionalist and Chris Reeve is forever my template for the character. And it followed the comic book look to the letter.
But I’m okay with the darker colours here and the missing trunks. It’s an updated look for the Man of Steel in the modern world. The darkness may be symbolic of his place in the world and the public’s perception of him.
As for the iconic curl, well maybe it will pop up somewhere in the movie. It needs to look natural and not like they gelled it to his forehead.
I agree. The costume sucks. Blue, red and yellow. Is that so hard to do?