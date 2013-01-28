Get a brand-new look at ‘Man of Steel”s Henry Cavill as Superman

#Superman
01.28.13 6 years ago 11 Comments

Are you ready for Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel”? Because Henry Cavill certainly is.

Cinema’s newest Superman looks ready to take care of business on the cover of Empire magazine’s latest issue, adopting the same barrel-chested sideways power pose embodied by screen Supermans past, from George Reeves to Brandon Routh.

Check out the full image below.

“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013 in conventional, 3D and IMAX theaters. You can watch the latest trailer here.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Superman
TAGSHENRY CAVILLMAN OF STEELsuperman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP