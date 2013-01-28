Get a brand-new look at ‘Man of Steel”s Henry Cavill as Superman

Are you ready for Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel”? Because Henry Cavill certainly is.

Cinema’s newest Superman looks ready to take care of business on the cover of Empire magazine’s latest issue, adopting the same barrel-chested sideways power pose embodied by screen Supermans past, from George Reeves to Brandon Routh.

Check out the full image below.

“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013 in conventional, 3D and IMAX theaters. You can watch the latest trailer here.

