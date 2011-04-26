Here are six quotes from Lady Gaga’s latest HBO special promo

04.26.11

“My faith in my creativity and my artistry has nothing to do with makin’ it.”

“I don’t got no money.”

“The Monster Ball now is reality. We attacked the whole world so profusely for three years until the Moster Ball became real. A coup d’etat. A coup de main.”

“I’m still the same person that I was six years ago before all of this happened.”

“I always want a little dirty on my show, I want one more stairwell to climb. I always want to have to want to walk up a walk-up… I’ll f*ck myself up all the way to the top.”

“Dear Lord… we feel so humbled…”

The voice of a “New York generation” will be singing all over “Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour” on HBO starting May 7.

[Video after the jump…]

