Here are the 5 greatest twerking Gifs from Rihanna’s new ‘Pour It Up’ video

#Rihanna
10.02.13 5 years ago

Just when you thought no one could steal the twerking crown from reigning champion Miley Cyrus, out comes Rihanna with possibly the most incredible display of gratuitous ass-jiggling ever in the universe in the new music video for her latest single “Pour It Up.” Watch! As Rihanna twerks in every imaginable position while wearing a denim thong. See! Rihanna throw wads and wads of money in the air like she just don’t care. Be amazed! As Rihanna expertly humps a pool of water. Give it up! For the new and undisputed queen of twerking. May she live long and prosper.

And now, the five greatest twerks from the new video. Because we care.

1.

 

2.

 

3.

 

4.

 

5.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSPour It UpPour It Up music videoPour It Up videoRihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP