Review: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ is weirdly watchable

Watching “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (TLC, premieres Wed. 10 p.m. ET) brought up a range of emotions for me, not dissimilar to the roller coaster one goes through while watching a Terence Malick movie or perhaps when reading “Ulysses.” Okay, maybe more like watching a NASCAR race or “Hillbilly Handfishin’.” But still, “HCHBB” isn’t the horrifying, non-stop slow-mo car wreck I expected. Sure, it has moments of nausea-inducing horror, but I was able to watch the whole thing without shrieking, which I’m pretty sure my colleague Dan didn’t think was a remote possibility. Stranger still, there is something honestly charming and, yes, poignant about the show. And no, I am not mistaking poignancy for a craving for pork rinds.
We kick things off with an introduction to the family. Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is the surprisingly elegant Alana, has three older sisters; Pumpkin, Chickadee and Chubbs. Her parents are Mama and Sugar Bear. As Mama informs us, Sugar Bear bring the “trestosterone.” I had to re-type this several times to convince my computer’s spell check that I did, in fact, want that extra R in there.
Life in Georgia does not seem overly difficult, at least not if you’re a stay-at-home Mama. During the summer, she and the kids sleep until noon or maybe two, if they feel like it. They eat cheese puffs. They bounce up and down on the furniture, or at least the kids do, as Mama weighs over 300 pounds (309, to be exact — that comes up later in the show) and probably shouldn’t put too much pressure on any of the home furnishings.
But such home bound fun isn’t all! The family is soon off to the Redneck Games in East Dublin, which gives Pumpkin an opportunity to bob for raw pigs’ feet. Pumpkin only retrieves two from the bucket, but Mama and Sugar Bear are proud that she made an effort. Mama, it should be said, is not a full-bore redneck. She doesn’t let her kids jump into a body of water bearing a sign that says, and I quote, “It has been reported that the Oconee River contain high levels of bacteria which is harmful to humans. Enter this water at your own risk.” Oconee River? FULL of people. People who can’t read, I guess.
But as much as her kids beg (“It’s okay, Mama! It only affects one of 300 people! You’ve gotta have an open wound or something!”), she will not risk them being contaminated with flesh-eating bacteria. I’d like to tell Mama exactly what one might get by putting raw, wet pork in one’s mouth, but really, there’s no point. The woman has her standards!
Okay, I’m poking fun at Mama, who is actually weirdly charming. She takes jabs at the truly jumbo-sized women (and yes, there are women who make Mama look relatively svelte) at the Redneck Games who wear bikinis (“All that vagiggle jaggle is not beautimous”), trades jokes with her kids (some of which do not center around farting, though that is a consistent theme) and truly seems to love her oddball little family because of, not in spite of, its uniqueness. Mama is who she is and she doesn’t care what you or I or anyone thinks, and that may be her most impressive quality. That, and she does seem to have all her teeth (which, as her older children point out, disqualifies her from redneck status).
As we all know from “Toddlers & Tiaras” (or maybe we don’t, in which case Honey Boo Boo may come as something of a shock to the senses), Alana was such an arresting character on that series a show was built around her. It’s no surprise, as Honey Boo Boo appears to be both blissfully unaware of how she might be perceived and absolutely in love with the camera. This blonde, pie-faced six-year-old seems unable to complete a sentence without squishing her prodigious belly fat together, as if she’s trying to form words with her belly button, and likes to say things like “A dollah makes me hollah!” Her goal in life, which she apparently shares with all of her family members, is that she someday win a Grand Supreme title on the pageant circuit. And this, oddly enough, is where things get a little sad.
Mama, it should be said, is not blind to the obstacles facing her children. When Chubbs (also known as Chubbette) says she wants to go on a diet (a statement made, it should be noted, while Chubbette is eating a bag of pork rinds), Mama understands. Mama herself wants to lose 100 pounds, which she believes can be done through farting (I want to be clear that I am not making up these details). But she seems quite blind to the fact that Alana is not a tiny, perfect princess destined for pageant success. Sugar Bear addresses the camera and says, without any hint of humor, that if Honey Boo Boo continues her pageant training, “One day Alana could be Miss America.” Even a brief glimpse of Alana’s gene pool would indicate this is highly unlikely.
But in the second half of the show, the family treks down to the Beautiful Faces of Georgia pageant wearing Boo Boo-emblazoned T-shirts and dull grins of determination. This pageant is a natural pageant, which means the trickery of fake tans, hair and eyelashes must be cast aside to let personality and “natural beauty” take center stage. Honey Boo Boo pouts and preens, but it’s no surprise that she goes home empty-handed.
Still, she dissolves into tears. She isn’t quite old enough to realize that the rest of the world doesn’t see her through the forgiving, rosy glasses through which her family views her.
Mama consoles Honey Boo Boo, but she’s already thinking about the next time. The family as a whole seems determined to encourage Alana right into the winner’s circle, as if determination and high hopes are enough to make Honey Boo Boo into something she’s clearly not. In a sense, these cheerful rednecks are the embodiment of a particular American belief — that if you try hard enough, you can become president, or a professional athlete, or just take home a stupid Grand Supreme tiara someone bought at the 99 cent store.
At the end of the day, Honey Boo Boo has her own television show, which undoubtedly pays more than all of these ridiculous kiddie beauty pageants put together. People may be laughing at her, but more are probably rooting her on. And while I’d like to see Mama consider adding green vegetables to the family’s daily intake of neon orange corn puffs, I can’t say these people are unhappy. Honey Boo Boo may never be Miss America, but I’d like to think that at some point, she’ll realize some things are more important.
A future Anna Nicole train wreck in the making! Oh brother – this is what entertains americans? no wonder 45% of the baby boomers don’t have enough $ to retire
These pageants are definitely one step away from Ponzi schemes — so many people spending so much money on so little.
strippers, hookers, and kardashians don’t just grow on trees, y’all.
what does the kardashians have to do with that?
Reply to comment…for sho!
The Kardashians are a bunch of whores. Oh wait they’re rich so I mean eccentric whores! That’s what I took it as and think the same way.
Oh. My. Gaw…
This show just went from “never in a million years” to the top of my watch list.
Anderson had Honey Boo Boo Child and Mama, along with three other mother-child pairings from “Toddlers & Tiaras,” on his daytime talk show. One time (oh, yes — he had various T&T cast members on his talk show at least three different times last season), he turned the tables on the moms, dressed them up in adult-sized versions of the costumes they had their girls wear on T&T, and had them come out and face the audience in full pageant hair and makeup. (Not surprisingly, the mom who had to wear the Julia Roberts “Pretty Woman” hooker costume like the one she once dressed her daughter in had an epiphany and said she would never dress her daughter in that costume again.) To her credit, Mama came out and jiggled her stomach fat like she taught Honey Boo Boo Child to do. That was something I didn’t need to see.
The review uses the noun effect where it should be the verb affect…therefore it loses all credibility with me.
You set very rigorous grammatical standards for your reviews of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”
-Daniel
It’s also entirely possible to politely let a writer know about a typo. Just a thought.
Did you just say “the verb AFFECT” instead of effect?? CREDIBILITY: LOST
This review loses all credibility because it uses the noun “effect” as a verb.
Oh I see what you were trying to say now. Perhaps don’t be so hard on people’s grammar when you yourself can’t type out an understandable comment on the first try.
I saw a commercial for this. It’s the end of Western culture.
You are amusingly ignorant if you’re thinking that a TV show is the end of Western Culture.
People are forgetting this is still a little six year old. There’s no need for calling a child a future hooked or that she’ll end up like Ana Nicole.
I agree. People have become so judgemental of anyone who is different from them regardless of age. And these people are sending their kids to school to bully other children. But, God forbid their child would do anything wrong.
Agreed. It seems as though people are using this show and this family as a scapegoat for everything wrong with America. Get over it, if it’s that bad, simple solution: Don’t watch. I swear, people find the silliest things to whine about.
I’m sure the objective of the producers is an attempt to show a ‘supposedly’ typical southern USA (redneck) family. It’s a shock and awe approach designed to horrify the viewers, yet keep them glued to the television in disbelief. Unfortunately, like dozens of other reality television shows, it creates a bad image for the entire nation. Whether it’s American Idol, Big Brother 1,000 or Bret Michael’s Rock of Love, these shows leave a bad taste in your mouth.
Why the federal government hasn’t stepped in and shut these shows down is beyond me, aside from freedom of speech and commerce of course. Surely there’s some tactic they can use to end the endless parade of ridiculous (nation – ridiculing) shows.
Typically the people that watch these shows are lower to lower-middle income families, and of course impressionable secondary and post-secondary students.
If it’s an American production company, they should feel completely ashamed (of course they don’t), yet instead they hope that their show is well received by the less fortunate. In the meantime, they are preying on this financially unstable family, which obviously readily agreed to degrade themselves and ham it up for the camera, in exchange for a healthy sum.
I’m a Canadian and I just watched 6 minutes of the show and had to stop and google it. Besides, I couldn’t even understand the mother.
For one, part of being intelligent is being able to understand and being understood by anyone; whether he/she graduated from an ivy league college or dropped out of school at a 10th grade level. Not being able to understand the mother implies that there’s a problem with YOU.
Second, I think that the federal government gives 0 f*cks about what airs on tv. Ultimately, it may cast these people in an unattractive light, but I don’t think it’s top priority to them at the moment. If it were, then we’d have something bigger to worry about than a show about rednecks.
I found this Family to be somewhat raw. However
Those are MY standards….and all people are not the same. I also should say there was a lot of Love and support in this family.
Little Honey Boo Boo is a reflection of. America today. I thought she was funny, and witty.
Above all the Family seemed Happy.
Were those people in that show born being such white trash or did they have to practice at it?
I love this show! The family seems very sweet and they are really funny. The scariest thing about all these reality shows is how people use them to feel superior and have a rage fest.
Terrible show. Please I don’t want to see this show for another season. Once I saw this commercial I changed the channel. Horrid!
A sad train wreck…