Here It Is, the Sweetest Robin Williams Clip

#Aladdin #Robin Williams
08.11.14 4 years ago

Robin Williams was not just a comic legend; he was his own comedic genre.

The actor passed away at the age of 63 today, his rep confirmed. Surely it is impossible to select the definitive Robin Williams movie performance. He gave us not only an Oscar-winning turn in “Good Will Hunting” but fantastic performances in “Moscow on the Hudson,” “Awakenings,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Dead Again,” “Good Morning Vietnam,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” As we begin to look back on his staggering career, I suggest we start here: Click on for a heartfelt, brilliantly funny scene from his Oscar-nominated work in “The Fisher King.” To me, it feels a lot like I imagine the real Robin Williams to be — sincere, candid, and emotional. 

