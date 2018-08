Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ah, a glimpse into how the other half lives: in a land full of banana peels and nitrous oxide, where everything is funny and nothing ever hurts. This gag reel from the fifth season of “Parks and Recreation” is 22-minutes long, which makes it almost a full episode unto itself. Can you imagine getting to be a room with these people? Comedy Heaven.

Here are the other, all equally wonderful 4 parts:

(via Splitsider)