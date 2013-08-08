Attention nerds: Here’s a neat ‘Breaking Bad’ periodic table

08.08.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Guess how little I paid attention in chemistry class? So little that I forgot I never even took chemistry class, and actually, all those hours were spent in physics class. But even a dummy like me can make sense of this “Breaking Bad” periodic table. Those letters stand for biology terms, right?

Print this neat thing out, stick it on your wall, and stare at it until Sunday’s season premiere finally comes.

(via Beutler Ink)

