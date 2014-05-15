Here’s Alex Trebek Throwing Down Some ’90s Rap

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I'll take street credibility for two-thousand Canadian dollars, Alex.

And now, let's hail the arrival of a young MC named Trebek, who comes to us straight outta Sudbury, Ontario.

The “Jeopardy!” Battle of the Decades, featuring some of the greatest “Jeopardy!” players ever, comes to end this week. (Ken Jennings is a featured player in this clip.) Before it does, let's honor Alex's attempt at '90s rap. The venerable host was tasked with reading clues about classic rap songs, and he throws down rhymes from Cypress Hill and the Beastie Boys in the process. Wait until you hear him announce that a sabotage is coming. Just wait.