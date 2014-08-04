Why is John Oliver singing Katy Perry's “Roar” with hilarious lion gestures? Because he's doing his best to illustrate the concept of “native advertising,” or when news websites ostensibly run advertisements in the form of actual articles. You'll smile at his Katy Perry tribute, but you'll laugh really hard at his brutal takedown of Mountain Dew: Code Red. Pretty sure this show is my favorite new thing of 2014.
Here’s John Oliver Singing Katy Perry’s ‘Roar.’ Really.
Louis VIrtel 08.04.14 4 years ago
