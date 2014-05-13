Here’s That Super Mario World / ‘Game of Thrones’ Mash-Up You Wanted

Look, if Nintendo is looking for a hook for their next installment of Paper Mario, they could do worse than blatantly ripping off the amazing steampunk clockwork mechanics of the opening crawl to 'Game of Thrones.' In fact, if we don't get some sort of a castle platform game soon that utilizes the epic unfurling of levels via gears and winches, it's like indie developers aren't even trying.

