Here’s the ‘Breaking Bad’-‘Frozen’ mashup you’ve been waiting for

Are you over “Frozen”? Me too! And I haven't even seen the movie. I don't need to see it. All I know is that when your sister-in-law hosts a “Frozen” princess party for adults at her house, something truly terrible has happened in our society.
Luckily, one doesn't need to have seen “Frozen” to get that Jesse Pinkman has the perfect answer to Anna's musical number-spawning question “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Because no, he does not want to build a snowman, in fact. Bitch.
I can’t stand someone downing a movie and they haven’t even seen it…The movie is awesome .It is way better than all the cap they have on TV ; killings, sex and drugs..how I forgot our society is run by evil.so of course that’s what evil people like…not something uplifting and family friendly
Yeah I agree with you, they’ve had way too much of Captain America killing people and doing drugs on tv. I mean…Germans are people too, and performance enhancement drugs are never ok.
@Mellisa I believe Chris was just being funny… Easy now.
OMG Genius!