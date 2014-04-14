Here’s the ‘Breaking Bad’-‘Frozen’ mashup you’ve been waiting for

Are you over “Frozen”? Me too! And I haven't even seen the movie. I don't need to see it. All I know is that when your sister-in-law hosts a “Frozen” princess party for adults at her house, something truly terrible has happened in our society.

Luckily, one doesn't need to have seen “Frozen” to get that Jesse Pinkman has the perfect answer to Anna's musical number-spawning question “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Because no, he does not want to build a snowman, in fact. Bitch.

