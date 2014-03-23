Here’s the first teaser for NBC’s ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ miniseries

03.23.14 4 years ago

“Rosemary's Baby” is back – only this time on television.

NBC has unveiled the very first promo teaser for its forthcoming miniseries starring Zoe Saldana, and while it's essentially just a moving poster with the sound of a crying devil baby over it, it does tease one significant contrast between this and Roman Polanski's iconic 1968 feature: instead of being set in New York City, the new version takes place in Paris (hence the Eiffel Tower silhouette through the window).

After checking out the very brief teaser below, let us know whether you'll be watching “Rosemary's Baby” in the poll further down.

“Rosemary's Baby” is slated to premiere this summer on NBC.

Around The Web

TAGSNBCrosemary's babyRosemarys Baby miniseriesRosemarys Baby teaserRosemarys Baby TV seriesRosemarys Baby TV show

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP