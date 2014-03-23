Here’s the first teaser for NBC’s ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ miniseries

“Rosemary's Baby” is back – only this time on television.

NBC has unveiled the very first promo teaser for its forthcoming miniseries starring Zoe Saldana, and while it's essentially just a moving poster with the sound of a crying devil baby over it, it does tease one significant contrast between this and Roman Polanski's iconic 1968 feature: instead of being set in New York City, the new version takes place in Paris (hence the Eiffel Tower silhouette through the window).

After checking out the very brief teaser below, let us know whether you'll be watching "Rosemary's Baby"

“Rosemary's Baby” is slated to premiere this summer on NBC.