Here’s Vin Diesel Dubbing ‘I Am Groot’ in 5 Languages

07.30.14 4 years ago

If you find Vin Diesel charismatic and effervescent in English, you need to see how he projects that same sensuality into four other languages. In these clips from a “Guardians of the Galaxy” dubbing session, watch as Diesel gets multilingual while announcing “I am Groot.” There's a nice buildup to his big moment in each clip. Cherish that suspense. (I left the English one off because we're very familiar with Diesel's American patois.)

Portuguese:

French:

Russian:

Spanish:

But no Esperanto reading. Damn. 

