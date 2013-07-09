Attention nerds: Here’s what the Iron Throne is really supposed to look like according to George R.R. Martin

Alert the Night’s Watch! Call in the Hound! Tell Varys so he can brag about how he knew all along! It seems HBO got the appearance of the Iron Throne just a little bit wrong.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin has been blogging again, and his latest post addresses the fact that although he thinks the throne we see on TV is beautiful and terrific and all that, it isn’t quite right. The real Iron Throne he sees in his mind’s eye looks more like this rendering, created by an artist named Marc Simonetti:

As impractical a set as that would be, wouldn’t it just look amazing on screen? Especially with little Joffrey up there all inbred and dwarfed by all those spikes.

For comparison: