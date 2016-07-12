Here’s your first look at Kid Flash on ‘The Flash’

Last season, The Flash introduced Wally West (played by Keiynan Lonsdale) into the world but he's yet to turn into a speedster himself, though it happens in the comics. But viewers have been waiting for this transformation to happen and it looks like it will finally happen next season.

This morning,The CW released the first image of Wally West as Kid Flash. Kid Flash's first appearance will be in the season three premiere episode, “Flashpoint” which will air Tuesday, October 4. 

