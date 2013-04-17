‘Heroes’ revival may be in the works

04.17.13

Didn’t get enough of NBC’s “Heroes” when it was on the air? This might be your lucky day.

MSN is looking to potentially revive the NBC superhero drama for a new original-programming initiative via Xbox, according to TVLine. If the plan moves forward, the new iteration of the series would feature a crop of brand-new characters while potentially bringing in old cast members for cameos. Talks for the possible new venture are said to be in the very early stages.

MSN hired former NBC executive Jada Miranda to oversee its Xbox Entertainment Studio back in February. The company is hoping to make inroads in the original programming sphere with its Xbox Video service, following in the footsteps of other streaming services including Netflix and Hulu.

“Heroes” ran on NBC from 2006-2010.

Would you be interested in a “Heroes” reboot? Sound off in the comments.

