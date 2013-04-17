‘Heroes’ revival may be in the works

Didn’t get enough of NBC’s “Heroes” when it was on the air? This might be your lucky day.
MSN is looking to potentially revive the NBC superhero drama for a new original-programming initiative via Xbox, according to TVLine. If the plan moves forward, the new iteration of the series would feature a crop of brand-new characters while potentially bringing in old cast members for cameos. Talks for the possible new venture are said to be in the very early stages.
MSN hired former NBC executive Jada Miranda to oversee its Xbox Entertainment Studio back in February. The company is hoping to make inroads in the original programming sphere with its Xbox Video service, following in the footsteps of other streaming services including Netflix and Hulu.
“Heroes” ran on NBC from 2006-2010.
Would you be interested in a “Heroes” reboot? Sound off in the comments.
I’d like to see little Noah all grown up, but let the rest of the cast be new.
i think noah was HRG. what was that kid’s name?
Sorry merged character & actor. Character was Micah Sanders, played by Noah Gray – Cabey
no. it died because Tim Kring had no where else to go with the story after season 1. 3 years of life support for a brain dead show was proof enough that it needed to have the plug pulled. Let Heroes S1 rest in peace.
Write a comment…The idea sounds nice because of how they ran the last season into the ground, but honestly you can’t have Heroes without Sylar… He made it. New reboot from the series would be a ditch copy, just with the trademark name. You have to have the same characters in it somehow.
Any chance it would be brought back without Kring? A new show runner could do well with the existing characters and world, but Kring obviously didn’t know what he was doing.
It died because NBC kept putting the show on hiatus for “reality shows” which they felt made them a ton of money over a series.
I say yes it was good show bring it back
I say bring it back.