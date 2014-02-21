Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Batman nemesis Catwoman fit in?

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.





The second-to-last of our open Hero/Villain antiheroes is probably a trick question.

They say cats have nine lives and always land on their feet — neither is true if you drop a cat off of the Empire State Building — but when it comes to incarnations across comics, TV and movies, Catwoman has had many more than nine incarnations. Even if you leave out her animated permutations, depending on whether you take Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer or Anne Hathaway as your One True Catwoman, you might have a very different answer regarding whether she’s a hero or a villain. If you take Halle Berry as your One True Catwoman, you’re just weird.

Catwoman has generally been presented as a potential romantic for Batman, but there have been wide variations on whether she’s a legitimate supervillain with primarily nefarious intentions or whether she’s cut more from the Robin Hood cloth, terrorizing only the worst of Gotham’s high society. She’s been given a variety of backstories that often go even further toward developing her as a woman forced into a life of crime only by circumstances that go even further toward supporting a pro-Catwoman agenda.

In fact, it’s really pointless to have this poll. You’re going to say that she’s a hero.

So I’ll just protest… SHE BREAKS LAWS! LOTS OF THEM. Did you see all of the crimes Halle Berry’s Catwoman committed against CINEMA?

Fine. Whatever. Make Catwoman a hero. See if I care.

