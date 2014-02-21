Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Batman nemesis Catwoman fit in?

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.
The committee is currently mulling over the brackets, but we need your help. There are six characters who some would consider anti-heroes, but we then need to to know where they fit in this battle royale. Do they fall in the Heroes bracket or the Villains bracket?
You decide. You have 48 hours. Choose wisely.
The second-to-last of our open Hero/Villain antiheroes is probably a trick question.
They say cats have nine lives and always land on their feet — neither is true if you drop a cat off of the Empire State Building — but when it comes to incarnations across comics, TV and movies, Catwoman has had many more than nine incarnations. Even if you leave out her animated permutations, depending on whether you take Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer or Anne Hathaway as your One True Catwoman, you might have a very different answer regarding whether she’s a hero or a villain. If you take Halle Berry as your One True Catwoman, you’re just weird.
Catwoman has generally been presented as a potential romantic for Batman, but there have been wide variations on whether she’s a legitimate supervillain with primarily nefarious intentions or whether she’s cut more from the Robin Hood cloth, terrorizing only the worst of Gotham’s high society. She’s been given a variety of backstories that often go even further toward developing her as a woman forced into a life of crime only by circumstances that go even further toward supporting a pro-Catwoman agenda.
In fact, it’s really pointless to have this poll. You’re going to say that she’s a hero.
So I’ll just protest… SHE BREAKS LAWS! LOTS OF THEM. Did you see all of the crimes Halle Berry’s Catwoman committed against CINEMA?
Fine. Whatever. Make Catwoman a hero. See if I care.
It really comes down to which incarnation you’re speaking of specifically, but I voted villain. At the core, a hero has to have some kind of selflessness to them, and more often than not, Selina Kyle hasn’t really been about that look.
The best Catwoman was Brubaker/Cooke/Stewarts , and she was definitely a hero (maybe not a good one, still).
“SHE BREAKS LAWS! LOTS OF THEM”
But so does Batman…..
The vote will be closer than you think. I think the various backstories and incarnations make this a complicated question.
I’m sticking with the comic book and animated versions. In those mediums, the versions of Selina Kyle I’m most familiar with are usually self-serving and unreliable as an ally. There’s not really any altruism with her – she usually only does “good” when it fits her interests. Therefore, I’m voting villain.
She’s not even my favourite love interest for Batman…I’d put both Talia al Ghul AND Andrea Beaumont (from the animated series) above Catwoman.
The fact that Dan just said that he knows we’re going to make her a hero is going to make it a lot closer. People will vote villain just to prove him wrong.
It’s almost as if I know that…
-Daniel
In comics/animation/games she would be considered a hero, but in most of her TV and film incarnations she would be a villain. A complicated villain who is not evil, but a villain. That said surely in The Dark Knight Rises Hathaway’s Selina is a hero.
I agree, in DKN, Selina may start out ambiguous in that respect, but in the end, she proves herself a hero. Other incarnations vary, but tend towards villain.
I see her as something of an Anti-hero.
I have always thought of Eartha Kitt as the ultimate Catwoman, which is why I vote villain. She took part of the persona outside the fictional world as well. Kitt’s Catwoman was definitely more evil than Julie Newmar’s version. (Lee Merriwether’s was someone in between in the feature film.) And I think we all know why, in 1967, they did not depict any romantic sparks with Batman when Kitt was in the role. :-(
She’s more of an anti-hero than hero villain.