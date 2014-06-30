That’s a wrap: FOX mummifies ‘Hieroglyph’

“Hieroglyph”!
Ordered direct-to-series last October and still scheduled for midseason as of May, the ancient Egyptian adventure-drama “Hieroglyph” will not be moving forward, FOX sources confirm to HitFix.
As a result, we'll never find out what those vampire-like creatures were from the “Hieroglyph” trailer, much less what “Hieroglyph” was actually about. And, as a result, Firewall & Iceberg has lost one of its most resilient jokes even before we figured out what the joke even was.
“Hieroglyph”!
Back in October, FOX said that, “Set in ancient Egypt, where fantasy and reality intertwined, 'Hieroglyph' follows a notorious thief who is plucked from prison to serve the Pharoah, navigating palace intrigue, seductive concubines, criminal underbellies and even a few divine sorcerers.”
Created by Travis Beacham, “Hieroglyph” was given a 13-episode order as a key piece of FOX's “death to pilot season” strategy. As was the case with “Terra Nova” a few years back, the series order allowed FOX to potential amortize production costs and resources across multiple episodes. That is to say that if you're just shooting a pilot, there's a limit to how much money you can spend because of the possibility that you may not be able to use the sets and costumes and whatnot again, while over the course of a full series, those initial costs become less prohibitive.
With Miguel Sapochnik at the helm, a “Hieroglyph” pilot was shot — yielding the footage for the wacky teaser reel FOX showed at upfronts featuring the vampire-looking creatures who weren't vampires — but production had yet to begin on subsequent episodes. Instead, with a long time before its midseason premiere, “Hieroglyph” was breaking story for the season and FOX apparently didn't feel like it was moving forward the way the network hoped.
Maybe they didn't like the explanation for the vampire creatures? It's unclear on the specifics and we may need to wait until Beacham's next movie junket to get answers.
The “Hieroglyph” pilot was never sent out to critics, so it can't join my collection of unaired FOX pilots, a stack that includes “Still Life,” “The Ortegas” and “Us & Them.”
FOX still has a number of upcoming shows that have come to the network through its new advanced series model, including “Gotham,” “Weird Loners” and “Last Man on Earth,” so there's no reason to think that this represents the demise of the strategy, even if it means the demise of… “HIEROGLYPH”!
We'll still get one last video show segment out of it tomorrow. So there's that…
Are you lamenting the passing of “Hieroglyph”?
I’m sorry for your and Alan’s loss of the HIEROGLYPH!! joke Dan. You’ll always have the Landry, Portrait of a Serial Killer jokes. I guess with Yahoo saving Community and Fox canceling Hieroglyph today, The Lord giveth and The Lord taketh away.
And Alien Baby Gracie Belle. And so many good jokes.
But why did this one get taken away before we ever got to find out how good it could be?!?
-Daniel
Maybe it was there was potential for it to be so good that the joke would just take over the entire podcast. FOX couldn’t let that happen, ergo, it had to go.
Maybe we can reboot the show as “HEIROGLYPH!!! – The Smash Williams story”, starring Stat Phoebe Tonkin as a serial killer of alien babies.
I had zero interest in this show, but loved the joke! It’s just so much fun to say… HIEROGLYPH!!! I was also looking forward to your scathing reviews, oh well. Does this mean Fox has room on their schedule to bring back Enlisted??
Worse, it means that the dream of a Hieroglyph/Dads crossover event are now also dead.
What? You didn’t have that dream too? Don’t tell me it was only me… #shouldnteatspicyfoodatbedtime
I’m curious on the blend of spicy foods that would create a “Hieroglyph”/”Dads” crossover.
Just keep “Mixology” out of it…
-Daniel
I had never even heard of Hieroglyph until tonight, when I heard it was cancelled.
MGrabois – You should listen to the podcast!
#FirewallIcebergPlug
-Daniel
I do, sometimes. But you guys are all up to date on your shows, I have 190 hours on my DVR to catch up on (like the entire seasons of True Detective, Parenthood, Shameless, Vikings, Americans, In the Flesh, Fargo, Penny Dreadful, and half seasons of Elementary, Blacklist, Helix, and Castle), so I mostly listen to your listicles and segments on the shows that I watch live-ish.
Gracie Bell was an alien baby?
This is very said, I’ll miss the HIEROGLYPH! joke.
What was the origin of the joke? Did you guys ever hear someone shout it?
J – It just seemed like the only reasonable way that anybody could say the title.
-Daniel
If it makes you feel better I can send in a question every week that finds a way to mention Heiroglyph
And nothing of value was lost.
This is tragic. To mitigate the loss, I shall email …Heiroglyph! questions at random intervals.
Maybe it was too close to what Penny Dreadful is doing with vampires? Because there was the whole thing with tattoos and autopsies and HIEROGLYPH! …s and stuff as well.
so everyone heard dan shouting HIEROGLYPH when they were reading this right?
We’ll get through this tough time together guys. The Firewall&Iceberg community will never forget HIEROGLYPH! We’ll forever mourn and cherish the great moments HIEROGLYPH provided us. It will live on in our hearts.
Stay strong people! Syay strong… =(
So, pilot season is dead at Fox? How is greenlighting 13 episodes then filming the first episode then opting not to move forward any different from the traditional pilot process?
So clever and sneaky.
I wonder if they’ll make the pilot available anywhere. I was going to watch this just for the potential trainwreck value and…I still would! Even though it would be a shorter, less ongoing wreck.
I’d love to see a good series about ancient Egypt… and please no Vampire creatures. I get enough of that on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.