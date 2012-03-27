Hip-hop showdown: Azealia Banks vs. Iggy Azalea

In the modern pop music world, you’re no one unless your beefing with someone. Preferably someone with almost the exact same name.
After newcomer Iggy Azalea was the first female rapper to be included in XXL’s esteemed freshman class issue, fellow MC — and confusingly monikered — Azealia Banks took to Twitter to voice her discontent about the rapper and some of her lyrics. Now, with both artists dropping new tracks this week, the rivalry heads into round 2.
If this was an actual race, Banks’ new “F*ck Up The Fun” would be the winner by a mile; the “212” rapper’s speedy, complex flow leaves Azalea in the dust, at times reaching the velocity usually reserved for Big Boi or Busta Rhymes. The Diplo-produced track features some aggressive drum-heavy rhythms that perfectly fit the giggly, NSFW diss track (who is she dissing? Sounds like anyone and everyone). Diplo (also of Major Lazer) worked with M.I.A. on her first album, and that sound seems to be a part of “The Fun’s” DNA. Banks’ debut album, “Broke With Expensive taste,” will be released in September on Universal.
Listen here:
Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea has one of rap’s heaviest hitters in her corner. T.I. recently added the Aussie rapper to his Grand Hustle Team (she’s signed to Interscope), and he stops by to add a hot verse to her latest jam, “Murda Bizness.” Like the title indicates, Azalea is not into taking prisoners. The single is a slow Southern-style ditty with an M.I.A.-esque “Click clack bang bang” refrain and a whole lot of trash talk. But that’s about it.
T.I. is working in her debut album.
Listen to “Murda Bizness” here:
It would sound great bumping from an Escalade, but it lacks the urgency and, um, fun of Banks’ “Fun.”
The winner: Azealia Banks.
Which song do you like better?
Iggy is wayyyy better than azealia..!!!
I prefer Iggy, Azealia is aight. The difference between the two: Iggy will sell records (equals) money in the bank. Azaelia will be like that female MC (keys?) that was battling nikki minaj on youtube. Never saw a record deal or a single…NEXT! lol
iggy will be another kreayshawn. unlike Eminem she is in no way unique…just another white girl tryna rap black and all the shit…oh and if you really listen to MURDA BIZNIZZ you can tell TI had his pen all in it she dont even write all her content
If you like Azealia Banks, you might like my blog, Rhymes and Reasons. It’s a series of interviews with hip-hop heads who discuss their lives and a few songs that matter to them. Pretty powerful stuff. Check’em out here:
[thisisrhymesandreasons.wordpress.com]
Iggy Azalea sounds crazy as hell. She sounds like she looks. A pale chick trying to sound southern black using all of the negativc steretypes. She is Karaoke, she doesnt even write that crap. This is bad for rap music.
Iggy sounds like she looks, fake! She is a pale white girl trying to emulate a poor black southern female. This is exploitation and more like Karaoke than rap. She did not live that life. FAKE!!!!
ARE YOU CRAZY AZELIA IS IMMENSE WHO IS THE MOIST DICKHEAD IGGY?!
ARE YOU DUMB AZELIA IS BEAST IGGY IS SOME MOIST DICKHEAD! trust
Lmao @ everyone calling iggy fake? How? Because she raps with a twang and isn’t southern? I mean she raps about clothes and money how is that not her? As far as the beef between banks and iggy? I’ll Take iggy it’s a trend then I’d love to see iggy on tracks with big krit and Andre and jay elec man, that’d hit hard. Lol so what if she doesn’t use her real name? Are you hating on every rapper that has a pseudonym? Lol this is lame this race is all about ” I was on banks way before this iggy girl came to scene…” it’s b.s. TIP makes bangers, Tip signed iggy not banks. I think that says it all
Iggy sucks ass but she has white people supporting her and black people sucking up to her.. WE ALL know this is nonauthentic but we have so many people who hate on blacks, she may make it anyway.
Iggy sucks, WE ALL KNOW THIS NOT AUTHENTIC, SHE DOES NOT LIVE THAT LIFE! COME ON NOW.
IGGY SUCKS, WE ALL KNOW SHE IS NOT AUTHENTIC, SHE DOES NOT LIVE TAT LIFE!
Azealia banks is using her REAL name. This Iggy fakester stole her name. So tired of whites stealing from blacks
are you serious right now? at least respond to the fight at hand…no need to blow shit out of proportion.
and just saying…do you have a “Christopher Wallace” or a “Notorious B.I.G.” hmmm….so maybe pseudonyms are common in rap, funny thing..
At least Azealia Banks is using her REAL name.
Iggy stole the name Azealia (now spelled Azalea) to steal some of the real Azealia’s shine. Who’s the imposter?
White people aren’t anything special both they are very ignorant and are the main reason why hate seems to spread in this land called American. At the end of the day black people brought rapping and the hip hop game forwards and ya’ll are only imitators at best. Every race loves to try to put us down but none of ya’ll mother fucker haven’t stopped talking about us since that day that we got here. I am special and unique because I was created my God and not man. I know my power and not even the white man can take that from me. God is above us all and only his opinions matters to me because hate will never bring this world together and at the end of the day even the so called first people (white) will be last. Just because you mother has taught you ignorance doesn’t mean that I should hate myself. I am older and really wouldn’t listen to neither of these rappers because they are not saying anything that I would want to hear or giving me foundation to stand on.
Hey guys, be careful with the language. I had to delete two posts because of hateful comments.
yall some haters, IGGY SHINES WHILE Azealia is only famous on youtube. who music is on the radio?, who got signed, IGGY AZEALEA <3
yall some haters, IGGY SHINES, while Azealia is only famous on youtube. Who has the record deal & all the real fans? IGGY AZEALEA.
Don’t even see how these two compare!
Iggy’s twang and way of holding herself just makes me instantly dislike her and her wanna be hard attitude. Not because she’s white, but just because it all sounds too forced and it all ends up sounding like Ke$ha attempting to rap.
Banks is fun to listen to and has good beats, don’t like everything but a lot of her stuff yeah. A$ap Rocky was right when he said she kind of needed to tone down her beefin, but I’m sure she’d be able to adjust easily, her flow is niiiiice and playful.
Banks is fun to listen to and has good beats, don’t like everything but a lot of her stuff yeah. A$ap Rocky was right when he said she kind of needed to tone down her beefin, but I’m sure she’d be able to adjust easily, her flow is niiiiice and playful.
Iggy all day! Banks is annoying!
The only reason Iggy has a name is because of TI’s poor choice in white women. Seriously. If T.I. didn’t want to dip his wick into that vanilla wax, she’d still be cutting hair in NSW, and we’d all be spared this ungodly minstrel show. Fuck Iggy.
THEIR BOTH AMAZING AND RAP WAY DIFFERENTLY! SO STOP TRYING TO COMPARE THEM!
Iggy >>>>>>>>>>
Iggy >>>>>>
AZEALIA reigns forever. Her shit is real unlike iggy’s. AZEALIA however has rap skill
-amaya, 13