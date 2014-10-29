Hip-hop trio Young Fathers beat out FKA twigs and Damon Albarn for 2014 Mercury Prize

You may never have heard of them, but Young Fathers just scored a major acc

The Scottish hip-hop trio has taken home the 2014 Barclaycard Mercury Prize for their critically-acclaimed debut album “Dead,” which followed two earlier mix tapes from the group. Made up of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and “G” Hastings, Young Fathers beat out higher-profile nominees including Damon Albarn, FKA twigs and Bombay Bicycle Club for the coveted honor, which is awarded annually to an album by an artist based in the U.K. or Ireland by an independent panel of judges.

This year's other nominees were Anna Calvi, East India Youth, GoGo Penguin, Jungle, Kate Tempest, Nick Mulvey, Polar Bear and Royal Blood.

James Blake took home the Mercury Prize last year, and Alt-J won in 2012. Past winners include PJ Harvey, Portishead and Franz Ferdinand.

Watch the video for Young Fathers' “Get Up” below.

Have you heard of Young Fathers? If so, do you think they're deserving?