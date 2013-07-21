History: When Gandalf, Picard, Tyrion, Katniss, Juno and Sookie met at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – History took place Saturday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con 2013 as former and current stars of the “X-Men” franchise united for a panel for Bryan SInger’s upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

It was a once-in-a-lifetime event as stars on hand included Michael Fassbender (young Magneto), James McAvoy (young Professor X), Ian McKellen (original Magneto), Ellen Page (Kitty Pryde), Anna Paquin (Rogue), Halle Berry (Storm), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Peter Dinklage (Bolivar Trask), Patrick Stewart (original Professor X), Nicholas Hoult (young Beast), Shawn Ashmore (Iceman), Jennifer Lawrence (young Mystique) and Omar Sy (Bishop). On one stage, the major stars of not just the “X-Men” franchise appeared together, but the “Star Trek,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Hunger Games” and “Game of Thrones” franchises.

Take a look at some of the historic photos below. HitFix’s Drew McWeeny will have commentary on the “Days of Future” past preview shown during the presentation later this evening.

