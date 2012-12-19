History sets ‘Vikings’ premiere for March

The Vikings are coming! The Vikings are coming!

History has set a spring premiere date for its original scripted series “Vikings,” from “The Tudors” scribe Michael Hirst.

The cable network announced that the nine-part “Vikings” will launch on Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET, going aggressively into one of cable’s prestige scripted drama time slot.

“Vikings” features “Tarzan” star Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok, an upwardly mobile and adventurous young Viking who takes on his more conservative local chieftain Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne). The two Vikings butt heads over whether to continue to venture east, or to go in search of new lands to the west.

The series also stars Katheryn Winnick, Jessalyn Gilsig, George Blagden and Clive Standen.