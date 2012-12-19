History sets ‘Vikings’ premiere for March

The Vikings are coming! The Vikings are coming!
History has set a spring premiere date for its original scripted series “Vikings,” from “The Tudors” scribe Michael Hirst.
The cable network announced that the nine-part “Vikings” will launch on Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET, going aggressively into one of cable’s prestige scripted drama time slot.
“Vikings” features “Tarzan” star Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok, an upwardly mobile and adventurous young Viking who takes on his more conservative local chieftain Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne). The two Vikings butt heads over whether to continue to venture east, or to go in search of new lands to the west.
The series also stars Katheryn Winnick, Jessalyn Gilsig, George Blagden and Clive Standen.
Dan,
Do networks frequently copy trailer ideas, because this trailer looks exactly like the early Game of Thrones Winter is Coming promo where it had flashes of a crow/raven along with clips of the show and then the words, Winter is Coming. Also, considering Season 3 is based on a Storm of Swords, interesting that the tagline for The Vikings trailer is A Storm is Coming.
Sareeta – They’re absolutely going for a “Game of Thrones” vibe here and perhaps a tiny bit for a “Spartacus” vibe. You’ve gotta convince people “If you like… TKTKT… You’ll LOVE… ” I assume there’s also an ad that they’ll run closer to premiere that makes it look more lusty and historical, plus more like “The Godfather,” since those are things Michael Hirst does in everything he writes…
-Daniel