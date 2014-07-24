HitFix and ‘Star Wars Rebels’ party kicks off Comic-Con with Stormtroopers and stars

HitFix brought Comic-Con 2014 to life Wednesday night with our fifth annual Kick Off party. This year, we teamed up with Lucasfilm to celebrate the new Disney XD series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Not only were their Stormtroopers in the house making sure everyone kept in line, but the new droid Chopper even made an appearance. “Star Was Rebels” voice talent Tiya Sircar and Vanessa Marshall and series producer Simon Kinberg (also known for writing and producing “X-Men: Days of Future Past”) were also on hand.

Some other notable names who made the party? Zachery Levi (“Chuck,” “Thor: The Dark World”), Seth Green (“Robot Chicken”), Emily Deschanel, Lucas Til (“X-Men: First Class”), Grand Morrison and the cast of “Into the Storm” including Sarah Wayne Callies (aka Lori Grimes from “The Walking Dead”).

Check out some photos from the party below.