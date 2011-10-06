HitFix First Look: Behind-the-scenes of Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Boss’

Fall TV really doesn’t let up, does it?
Astute TV viewers have already spent the past month sifting through dozens of new network shows, plus high-profile cable offerings like “Homeland” and “American Horror Story.”
And now, just when you think that it’s time to take a breather and let the dust settle, along comes a new Starz political drama from a two-time Oscar nominated director and starring one of the most decorated leading men in TV history.
Starz’ “Boss” continues the small screen’s recent fascination with the Windy City, featuring Kelsey Grammer as Chicago Mayor Tom Kane, a man of great power forced to face his own physical limitations.
Premiering on October 21, the “Boss” pilot was created by
Farhad Safinia, directed by Gus Van Sant and the cast includes Connie Nielsen, Jeff Hephner, Martin Donovan and Fien Print Favorite Kathleen Robertson.
Starz has put together an exhaustive behind-the-scenes introduction to “Boss” and for the next few days, it’s only at HitFix.
Check it out:
RR – Starz is fixing the targeting so that the video is a HitFix exclusive. Hopefully it should be playable for you any second…
-Daniel
Hey RR, this video might be restricted by territory, are you in the states?
