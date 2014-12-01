HitFix First Look: Love hurts for Jay Baruchel in new ‘Man Seeking Woman’ promos

12.01.14 4 years ago

Set to premiere on January 14, FXX's “Man Seeking Woman” is dark-and-sweet half-hour romantic comedy, but that's a bit reductive. 

Ideally, your first response to the series should come knowing as little as possible, because the “Man Seeking Woman” description — The 10-episode comedy follows naïve twenty-something Josh Greenberg (Jay Baruchel) on his unrelenting quest for love — tells you precious little.

However, there are many ways to arrive at the core comedic conceit of “Man Seeking Woman” fresh, including the January 14 series premiere — I've only seen the pilot so far, but it works well — or reading series creator's very funny and sometimes moving short story collection “The Last Girlfriend on Earth.” Since I was on the show's Toronto set, I'll also have a slew of “Man Seeking Woman” interviews around the premiere date, including conversations with Rich, Baruchel and co-stars Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Maya Erskine.

Plus you can also check out a pair of new “Man Seeking Woman” promos, currently exclusive to HitFix. Both of these 30-second spots give a decent idea of the show's heightened tone, but don't spoil the pleasures of seeing this twisted-but-emotionally-realistic perspective on love expanded across full episodes.

Check out the two promos and, at the bottom, the “Man Seeking Woman” key art, which is also a HitFix First Look…

“Force Fields”

“Heartless”

And the “Man Seeking Woman” key art:

