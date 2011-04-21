HitFix Interview: Sondre Lerche grows up on new self-titled set

Sondre Lerche’s brand of pop and rock music has always had a distinguished, fully ripened sensibility about it; but for the songwriter himself, he feels like he’s only just entered into a coming-of-age.

The 28-year-old Norwegian describes his transition between writing his previous “Heartbeat Radio” and forthcoming “Sondre Lerche” as “going from being somebody’s son to becoming your own man.”

“I got very personal, and was dealing a lot with identity,” he tells me from the lobby of an Austin hotel at this year’s South By Southwest music conference.

Over last few years, Lerche’s transitioned from jet-setting to settling, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in a city that is largely known for its feeling of anonymity. Which certainly helps with one’s issues of identity, because “Lord knows, I seek attention,” he says, sweeping his hair back with intentional exaggeration.

Lerche already stuck out as a songwriter, achieving success in his native Norway when he was only in his late-teens. Since, he’s released a new album or EP every year, scored movies like “Dan in Real Life,” moved around labels, composed for a jazz project and toured with icons like Elvis Costello. And now he’s here. Putting music out on his own imprint, Mona Records.

“I’m like the intern and the CEO,” he laughs; the resulting sensation is one he says he hasn’t felt in a while.

As for why this set is self-titled — as opposed to his previous six — Lerche says this is one of his most personal. He wants to leave it up to the listener as to the autobiographical narrative, but he does mention it’s a graph, in a way, of his growth, his relationships and his interests in collaboration. The album includes contributions from drummer McKenzie Smith (Midlake), longtime producer/collaborator Kato Ådland, drummer Dave Heilman (Regina Spektor) and co-producer, mixer and owner of Rare Book Room Studio, Nicolas Verhnes (Spoon, Animal Collective).

The result is a bit more of a raw sound, at least on “Private Caller,” the album’s first single. “Domino” was released last month, you can hear below too.

“Sondre Lerche” is out June 7; tour dates underneath the tracks.

Sondre Lerche – Private Caller by sondrelerche

Sondre Lerche – “Domino” by Yep Roc Music Group

Here are Sondre Lerche’s tour dates:

May 31st                        Mod Club                                    Toronto, ON
June 1st                        Sala Rossa                                    Montreal, QC
June 2nd                         Paradise                                    Boston, MA
June 3rd                        World Café                                    Philadelphia, PA
June 4th                        The Bowery Ballroom                        New York, NY
June 7th                        The 9:30 Club                                    Washington, DC
June 9th                         Cats’ Cradle                                    Carrboro, NC
June 10th                        12th & Porter                                    Nashville, TN
June 11th                        The Variety                                    Atlanta, GA
June 12th                        Workplay                                    Birmingham, AL
June 14th                        Southgate House                        Newport, KY
June 15th                        Old Rock House                        St Louis, MO
June 17th                        Fine Line                                    Minneapolis, MI
June 18th                        Schubas                                    Chicago, IL
June 19th                        Lincoln Hall                                    Chicago, IL
June 21st                        Larimer Lounge                        Denver, CO
June 22nd                        Urban Lounge                                    Salt Lake City, UT
June 24th                        Biltmore                                    Vancouver, BC
June 25th                        The Croc                                    Seattle, WA
June 26th                        Doug Fir                                    Portland, OR
June 28th                        Great American Music Hall            San Francisco, CA
June 29th                        El Rey                                                Los Angeles, CA
June 30th                        Belly Up                                    San Diego, CA

Listen To This

