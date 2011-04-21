HitFix Interview: Sondre Lerche grows up on new self-titled set

Sondre Lerche’s brand of pop and rock music has always had a distinguished, fully ripened sensibility about it; but for the songwriter himself, he feels like he’s only just entered into a coming-of-age.

The 28-year-old Norwegian describes his transition between writing his previous “Heartbeat Radio” and forthcoming “Sondre Lerche” as “going from being somebody’s son to becoming your own man.”

“I got very personal, and was dealing a lot with identity,” he tells me from the lobby of an Austin hotel at this year’s South By Southwest music conference.

Over last few years, Lerche’s transitioned from jet-setting to settling, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in a city that is largely known for its feeling of anonymity. Which certainly helps with one’s issues of identity, because “Lord knows, I seek attention,” he says, sweeping his hair back with intentional exaggeration.

[More after the jump…]

Lerche already stuck out as a songwriter, achieving success in his native Norway when he was only in his late-teens. Since, he’s released a new album or EP every year, scored movies like “Dan in Real Life,” moved around labels, composed for a jazz project and toured with icons like Elvis Costello. And now he’s here. Putting music out on his own imprint, Mona Records.

“I’m like the intern and the CEO,” he laughs; the resulting sensation is one he says he hasn’t felt in a while.

As for why this set is self-titled — as opposed to his previous six — Lerche says this is one of his most personal. He wants to leave it up to the listener as to the autobiographical narrative, but he does mention it’s a graph, in a way, of his growth, his relationships and his interests in collaboration. The album includes contributions from drummer McKenzie Smith (Midlake), longtime producer/collaborator Kato Ådland, drummer Dave Heilman (Regina Spektor) and co-producer, mixer and owner of Rare Book Room Studio, Nicolas Verhnes (Spoon, Animal Collective).

The result is a bit more of a raw sound, at least on “Private Caller,” the album’s first single. “Domino” was released last month, you can hear below too.

“Sondre Lerche” is out June 7; tour dates underneath the tracks.

Sondre Lerche – Private Caller by sondrelerche

Sondre Lerche – “Domino” by Yep Roc Music Group

Here are Sondre Lerche’s tour dates:

May 31st Mod Club Toronto, ON

June 1st Sala Rossa Montreal, QC

June 2nd Paradise Boston, MA

June 3rd World Café Philadelphia, PA

June 4th The Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

June 7th The 9:30 Club Washington, DC

June 9th Cats’ Cradle Carrboro, NC

June 10th 12th & Porter Nashville, TN

June 11th The Variety Atlanta, GA

June 12th Workplay Birmingham, AL

June 14th Southgate House Newport, KY

June 15th Old Rock House St Louis, MO

June 17th Fine Line Minneapolis, MI

June 18th Schubas Chicago, IL

June 19th Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

June 21st Larimer Lounge Denver, CO

June 22nd Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

June 24th Biltmore Vancouver, BC

June 25th The Croc Seattle, WA

June 26th Doug Fir Portland, OR

June 28th Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

June 29th El Rey Los Angeles, CA

June 30th Belly Up San Diego, CA