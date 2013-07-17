HitFix’s 2013 Emmy Nomination Predictions

Last month, as Emmy nomination ballots went out, Sepinwall and I did our annual handicapping. Sepinwall discussed his personal favorites in each of 10 major categories, while I broke down the favorites and leading contenders. On Thursday (July 18) morning, we’ll see how right I was and how happy Sepinwall gets to be.
I haven’t changed any of my formal predictions since last month. These were the first six slides in each gallery, even if I have serious reservations about a few of them — Jenna Fischer? Hmmm… — now.
So you don’t think Tatiana Maslany will be nominated? That would suck.
John W – I’m close to 50-50 now. I was closer to 70-30 against when I made the gallery and I stuck with my predictions at the time. Maybe I’m 51-49 “against” now? Dunno…
Anna Torv was never nominated,
not for main great Olivia Dunham,
(outstanding acting Emmy nom worthy compared to to Mirelle Enos and Claire Danes )
not for all the versions she created from that main Olivia, 20 plus in total.
One thing is for certain :
Tatiana Maslany can never blame the TV Media, the amount of lobbying and hype for her is totally crazy,
You would think that Matt Roush is her dad.
TVwriters on twitter falling overthemselves,
very revealing how TVwriters judge acting and actors,
But there are so many actors who got Emmy noms, and totally vanished,
so not that important at all.
Crazy – I know you like to switch user names and all that, but I think you’ve found the perfect one. Stop! Own it!
Definitely hope you’re wrong about Maslany and right about Fischer, Potter, and Jake Johnson.
Joe – Me too!
I like most of your nominees. Arrested Development getting into series with no acting nominations would be a surprise. I want to predict Archie but Christine has the name and Panjabi had the really negative stuff at the start of the season. I’m predicting Tatiana because I feel unlike Fringe Orphan Black is a show voters could get more and it’s a first season show where she plays multiple roles which emmys like so I think if she gets in she wins.
EOINDALY2K11 – I agree with your last point completely and said that exact thing to a BBC America publicist tonight – If Maslany gets in, she wins. She just has to get in…
Do you think Rectify and Hannibal should be nominated for best drama series instead over House of Cards and Downton Abbey?
I definitely think it will happen, but I think it would be a huge injustice, just as painful as The Big Bang Theory or Modern Family getting in over Enlightened.
Heisenberg – SHOULD be? Yes. Will be? Sadly, not a chance.
It’d be a shame if nobody got recognition for The Americans. I know the categories are stacked, but I’d really like to see Rhys or Emmerich get a nod. I guess Russell’s probably got the best chance though.
I wish I got the Vergara love from people. I find her more loud and annoying on that show than anything.