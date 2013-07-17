HitFix’s 2013 Emmy Nomination Predictions

07.17.13
Last month, as Emmy nomination ballots went out, Sepinwall and I did our annual handicapping. Sepinwall discussed his personal favorites in each of 10 major categories, while I broke down the favorites and leading contenders. On Thursday (July 18) morning, we’ll see how right I was and how happy Sepinwall gets to be.
I haven’t changed any of my formal predictions since last month. These were the first six slides in each gallery, even if I have serious reservations about a few of them — Jenna Fischer? Hmmm… — now. 
Check out the predictions and head to HitFix tomorrow morning for our full Emmy nomination coverage:

