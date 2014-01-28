HitFix’s downloadable Oscar ballot

The Oscars are on the way and with it, a slew of viewing parties and office pools in need of downloadable Oscar ballots. Well, look no further, because HitFix has you covered. Print a bunch of these out and pass them around at your Oscar night gathering, and get a leg up on your friends by studying the race with us here each and every day in the lead-up to the Academy Awards.

Click here to download this year’s Oscar ballot!